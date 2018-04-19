Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Teaser: Harshvardhan Kapoor returns to silver screen in vigilante avatar

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero teaser is out and it's looking quite intriguing



Harshvardhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's son, Harshvardhan Kapoor, is going to make his return on the big screen in a vigilante avatar. Titled 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', the film will feature Harshvardhan donning a mask and playing a superhero to people. Whether he will possess some superpowers or not is yet to be determined.

Check out the teaser here:

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film will have some intense action sequences and hand-combat scenes. The film revolves around a young man's quest for revenge and the discovery that he is destined for much bigger things.

The posters also announced the film's release date, i.e. May 25.

