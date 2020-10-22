Bheemasena Nalamaharaja: Things to look out for in Aravinnd Iyer starrer

Since the launch of the trailer of the trailer of eagerly awaited Kannada family drama Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, it has been the talk of the town sharing an exciting glimpse of the delicious and heartwarming story. The film serves a tasty assortment of emotions, friendships and family relationships that are bound by love, food and love for food.

Here are the 5 reasons to look forward to Bheemasena Nalamaharaja after watching its trailer

Food has the ultimate power to help accomplish relationship goals

The trailer depicts that the film is all about family and co-existing relationships within the family of love and affection towards each other. The trailer takes us on an emotional ride filled with all the various phases of life through its characters and how food brings and keeps them together.

Based on Six Beautiful Phases of Life, aka Six Rasas

The films aims to teach us the importance of love and how well it has the power to blend with the six rasas Sweet, Sour, Salty, Bitter, Pungent and Astringent, which is seamlessly woven together to form what is called as Life. This heart-warming drama aims to explore the different tangents of a family bonding and relationship while exploring the elements of food that helps us stay connected.

Aravinnd Iyer in a Never-Seen-Before Avatar

The supremely talented Aravinnd Iyer is seen donning a chef’s hat and plays a doting husband in a story that promises to be a delectable delight to the audience on the screen after four years, in a whole new, a never-seen-before-avatar. Well, let’s just called it a Perfect Recipe to Entertainment.

Adorable Father-Daughter relationship

Not all father-daughter relationships are the same, but they have one thing in common – an inseparable bond that is not always determined by words. Bheemasena Nalamaharaja will focus on not one but two father-daughter relationships that are bound to leave you teary-eyed.

