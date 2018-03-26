BHEL wins its largest solar PV plant order for 75 MW in Gujarat

The company is currently executing over 150 MW of ground-mounted and rooftop solar PV projects across the country

State-run equipments major Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday said it has won its largest solar photovoltaic (PV) power project for setting up a 75 MW power plant in Gujarat. In a stock exchange filing, BHEL said the order has been placed by Gujarat Industries Power Company for setting up a plant at the Gujarat Solar Park in Charanka.

"Against stiff competitive bidding, BHEL has won an order for setting up a 75 MW solar PV power plant on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, in Gujarat. This will be BHEL's largest solar PV project till date," the statement said. With this order, BHEL's solar portfolio has risen to 545 MW, it said.

The company is currently executing over 150 MW of ground-mounted and rooftop solar PV projects across the country. "BHEL has enhanced its state-of-the-art manufacturinglines of solar cells to 105 MW and solar modules to 226 MW per annum," it said.

"In addition, space-grade solar panels using high efficiency cells and space-grade battery panels are being manufactured at its Electronic Systems Division, Bengaluru." The company said it offers EPC solutions both for off-grid as well as grid-interactive solar plants.

