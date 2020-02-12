Search

Bhim Army chief calls for Bharat Bandh on February 23

Updated: Feb 12, 2020, 16:46 IST | PTI | New Delhi

The bandh has been called against a Supreme Court ruling that states were not bound to provide reservation in promotion and appointments in public employment

This picture has been used for representational purposes
New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Wednesday called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 23 against a Supreme Court ruling that states were not bound to provide reservation in promotion and appointments in public employment and also quota is not a fundamental right.

He urged MPs and MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes to build pressure on the government to bring an ordinance to nullify the ruling.

Aazad said his outfit will hold a march from Mandi House to Parliament on February 16 to press for its demands

