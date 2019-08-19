Bhim Army launches student wing to create awareness among the youth

national

The Bhim Army Students Federation will prepare the youths to be leaders instead of followers and understand their duties towards the nation, Shekhar said

The official logo of the Bhim Army Students Federation. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Monday, the Bhim Army launched its student wing called the 'Bhim Army Students Federation' (BASF) which is aimed at creating awareness among the youth. Chandra Shekhar, chief of Bhim Army said that the idea behind the student wing was to create awareness among youth belonging to the SC/ST, OBC and minorities about their rights and duties, reports news agency IANS.

While speaking to the reporters in Lucknow, Shekhar said that the youth are the future of the country and we must empower them. Ge also said that the students who belong to these sections are asked to pay high fees under one pretext or the other and were also being victimized on the campus.

The #BhimArmy has launched its student wing, the Bhim Army Students Federation (#BASF), aimed at creating awareness among the youth. pic.twitter.com/u1IGQOCsE8 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 19, 2019

The Bhim Army Students Federation will prepare the youths to be leaders instead of followers and understand their duties towards the nation, Shekhar said. He also said that after Lucknow, the BASF would be launched in Pune, Maharashtra, and several other states across India.

While responding to a question by one of the reporters, Shekhar said that earlier a sum of Rs 630 crore had been set aside for Dalit students which has now been reduced to Rs 283 crores. He also mentioned that the youth would emerge as game-changers in the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Shekhar also said that the Bhim Army is working to build an army of leaders who cannot be bought by money. Leaders who will move out of their air-conditioned rooms and work amidst the poor and the downtrodden. Lastly, the Bhim Army chief said that they will work to break the nexus between businessmen and politicians.

With inputs from IANS

