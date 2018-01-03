Bhima-Koregaon clash: Politicians hurl allegations at each other

Even as the state reeled under violence in the Bhima-Koregaon clash, politicians further fuelled tensions by hurling allegations at each other



Markets in Mulund wore a deserted look yesterday. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Even as the state reeled under violence in the Bhima-Koregaon clash, politicians further fuelled tensions by hurling allegations at each other. Opposition parties are gunning for the BJP government, blaming right-wing elements for the deadly clashes. Dalit leaders, Ambedkarites and the Congress alleged that people associated with the RSS were involved in the clashes. On the other hand, CM Devendra Fadnavis hinted that Leftist groups could be behind the clashes. He also issued a veiled warning to parties and leaders making allegations on social media.

"Police were on high alert in view of moves and suggestions made by some leftist and social organisations. Attempts were made to trigger riots, but the police averted it. Stone pelting did happen and vehicles burnt down, but the police got more forces to avert any damage to lives and property," he said. Fadnavis ordered a judicial inquiry into the clashes. He said a high court judge will probe the incident.

Bharipa chief Prakash Ambedkar blamed Shiv Pratisthan's Sambhaji Bhide and Hindu Janjagruti Samiti's Milind Ekbote, alleging, "They conspired and encouraged their workers to pelt stones, burn vehicles and assault people returning after paying their respect to the Dalit soldiers who laid their lives at Bhima-Koregaon." A police complaint was registered against the duo after activist Anita Salve reported them to Pimpri police station.

State Congress president Ashok Chavan said, "It is an attempt to make Dalits and Marathas clash. This is a design of some parties and organisations that see a political advantage in such communal splits. We must oppose these communal forces and defeat their political move."

Politicos tweet

Rahul Gandhi, Congress president

'A central pillar of the RSS/BJP's fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula, and now Bhima-Koregaon, are potent symbols of the resistance'

Sharad Pawar, NCP chief

'I appeal to citizens to not fall prey to rumours. I am upset with the way the administration has failed to take safety measures, which led to rumours and misunderstanding'