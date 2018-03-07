Bhima-Koregaon: High Court issues notice to state, Prakash Ambedkar

The Bombay High Court yesterday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government, on a PIL seeking punitive action against Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar and other participants



Prakash Ambedkar

The Bombay High Court yesterday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government, on a PIL seeking punitive action against Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar and other participants of a statewide bandh called in the aftermath of the Bhima Koregaon violence in January.

During the hearing, a bench of Justices Shantanu Kemkar and M S Karnik also issued a notice to Ambedkar. The PIL filed by an NGO also sought that the state government and those who participated in the bandh be held liable for the loss or damages caused to public and private property.

