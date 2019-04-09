Bhoiwada court to move from congested building

national

The petitioners also said that the courthouse was cramped and did not have a proper toilet facility

The construction of the new Mazgaon metropolitan magistrate's building is pending but the High Court has turned its attention now. They have directed the state government to raze the Bhoiwada metropolitan magistrate's court building so that a new structure can take its place.

A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Dam Seshadri of the Bombay High Court have directed the BMC to provide an alternative premise at a vacant municipal school till a new court building is constructed.

The court has also instructed the additional chief secretary, finance, law and judiciary and the Public works department to consider the proposal for construction of the new court building.

The high court said that necessary approvals should be granted within four weeks of the order.

The order also clarified that the model election code of conduct would not be an impediment in taking the decision.

The Bhoiwada courthouse is divided into two buildings and has five courtrooms.

Advocate Kunjumon Oommen told The Times of India, "They demolish but don’t build. The government is not bothered about the proper functioning of the judiciary and has totally neglected it. They do not provide any infrastructure and just want to do away with the judicial system despite the government receiving a huge revenue from the court."

