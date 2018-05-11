'Bhonsle' was challenging for Manoj Bajpayee

Produced by Muvizz and directed by Devashish Makhija, the film is currently in the final stages of post-production and will do the festive circuit globally before being released in India sometime early next year



Manoj Bajpayee

The first look of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer "Bhonsle" was unveiled at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The actor says it has been a challenging project. Manoj said in a statement: "I have always supported independent cinema and when a great script like this comes my way, I like to do everything possible as an actor to make the film happen. This has been one of the most challenging roles I have played so far."

Produced by Muvizz and directed by Devashish Makhija, the film is currently in the final stages of post-production and will do the festive circuit globally before being released in India sometime early next year.

Makhija said: "'Bhonsle' is more than a film for me. It is something Manoj and I have fought together for years to make. This story is my way of making some sense of immigrant politics - the burning issue of this era.

"What makes someone an outsider? Where does 'mine' end and 'yours' begin? 'Bhonsle' has tried to epitomise these frightening, hard to answer questions. It's been made on a war footing by a bunch of mad-courageous producers. And we're all relieved - and thrilled - to have gotten here with it." Muvizz's Piiyush Singh said: "Cannes is an important destination for any media company. It has been a great journey for us as a film like this is not easy to make."

