Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan holds his own before Khiladi Akshay Kumar

Taking over the reins from an actor as seasoned as Akshay Kumar could frazzle the most talented in Bollywood. But Kartik Aaryan, who slips into the leading role in Bhool Bhulaiya 2, a franchise that was headlined by Kumar, isn't perturbed. He admits, he isn't even attempting to be pitted against him.

"Akshay Kumar's shoes are too large to be filled by me. But, this film is fresh and unique, and one that doesn't invite any comparison between us," says Aaryan, who counts the first instalment among his favourite movies. "That film was one of a kind. The genre [of our film] is comedy. It will be among my biggest commercial fares, till date."

