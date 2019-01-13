Bhoomi Trivedi: Dream come true to have successful musical year

music

Bhoomi Trivedi who sang the dance number Husn parcham for Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero in 2018, says it's a dream come true to have such a successful musical year

Bhoomi Trivedi. Pic: Instagram/@bhoomitrivediofficial

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi, who sang the dance number Husn parcham for Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero in 2018, says it's a dream come true to have such a successful musical year. The former Indian Idol contestant has also recorded for several Gujarati films. The Ram chahe Leela hitmaker is also known for singing Dance ke legend.

"It's indeed a dream come true to have such a successful musical year. I'm immensely grateful for the opportunities that came my way," Bhoomi said in a statement.

"The music dynamic is changing rapidly. There is a lot of interesting fusion occurring with folk and western elements added to mainstream Bollywood numbers. I'm looking forward to experimenting different genres to explore music and push the envelope as a singer and performer," she added.

