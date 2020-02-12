Bhoot song Channa Ve: Vicky Kaushal remembers wife Bhumi Pednekar!

It's very exciting to see Dharma Productions venture and veer into the horror genre. And after the blockbuster success of URI: The Surgical Strike, a war-drama, Vicky Kaushal gets to showcase his versatility as a performer. The makers have dropped in the first song, Channa Ve, and it's a welcome respite from the chills and scares the trailer offered.

In the song, there are montages of Kaushal's love story with Bhumi Pednekar, their liaison, marriage, and parenthood. The song plays out in flashback as the actor remembers the moments he spent with his wife, who's now dead, at least the video suggests so.

Watch it right here:

Bhoot is likely to be made into three parts or three chapters and the first chapter unfolds on the sea, where our protagonist is trapped and haunted by an evil spirit. Unlike the other films based on this genre, Bhoot is slick and stylish, and it had to be, given its bankrolled by one of the most accomplished production houses in the country.

All set to release on February 21, the film will clash at the box-office with Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Now, this is one clash we are looking forward to!

