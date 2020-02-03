Bhoot- The Haunted Ship: Do not watch the trailer of this Vicky Kaushal starrer alone!

The one major problem with a majority of the horror films in Bollywood is that they all reek of tackiness and unfortunately, the scares are few and far between. However, when Dharma Productions decides to veer into this genre, you know the aesthetics will be taken care of.

We are talking about Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana. Fans were eagerly waiting to see how has Dharma made a horror film in terms of scale and story, and now they finally get to see the trailer. First of all, kudos to Kaushal for agreeing to be a part of a genre usually reserved for non-stars or newcomers. We don't usually see mainstream actors attempt the space.

The film is about his character, Prithvi, a surveillance officer on a ship that's haunted. The trailer is surely likely to send a chill down your spine. Watch it right here and get ready to be highly impressed and also scared:

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film will be made in three parts and this is just the beginning. Kaushal's adventures with horror and hallucinations aren't going to end just as easily. The film is all set to open in the cinemas on February 21 and it already looks as one exciting ride to the world of spirits and ghosts. How's the horror? High Sir!

