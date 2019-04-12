Bhoot Uncle showcases Fatima Sana Shaikh in an all-new look!

bollywood

Ali Fazal, Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to tickle your funny bones with her upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Uncle, the first look of which was unveiled on Thursday. After intense roles in her previous films, Fatima brings to screen a completely different avatar in her upcoming film.

The young actress has essayed intense characters in her first and second films, both witnessed the actress undergoing an immense transformation. In her upcoming film, however, the diva will portray the urban and modern girl that she is!

Making her debut with the blockbuster success Dangal, Fatima sported an extremely unconventional look with short hair and no makeup. For her second film, the actress put on hair extensions and slipped into a vintage look of a warrior.

It is only in her third film that the actress will be seen showcasing her real self with a character which is urban and contemporary. In a recent announcement picture, Fatima Saba Shaikh is in uber-cool avatar wearing white off-shoulder top and open hair looked like a perfect chic.

With just two films, Fatima has amassed a huge fan base across the nation, the testimony of the same is the trust brands bestow on her. The actress who enjoys a huge fan base amongst the interiors of India as well as the metropolitan cities has been signed to be the first ever female brand ambassador for Tata Motors.

Gearing up for her upcoming film with Anurag Basu as well as her first horror comedy with Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been running an around the clock schedule. The actress will be seen donning a saree in her upcoming next with Anurag Basu as well.

Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu's next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for Bhoot Police to roll in August. Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically exhausting, Fatima added life to her roles as a wrestler as well as a warrior princess.

