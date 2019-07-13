Bhopal cop sports gunslinger moustache inspired by Abhinandan Varthaman

national

The policeman said instead of following the latest trends and copying 'fake heroes' like film stars, he chose to copy Wing CDR Abhinandan's style

Kailash Pawar. Pic/ANI

Bhopal: Taking inspiration from Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's a Bhopal-based policeman has styled his moustache in his classic gunslinger style. Bhopal cop Kailash Pawar feels that sporting a gunslinger moustache like Wing CDR Abhinandan makes him feel more patriotic for the country.

The policeman said instead of following the latest trends and copying 'fake heroes' like film stars, he chose to copy Abhinandan's style. He said, "Youth used to imitate and follow fake heroes like film stars but the way Abhinandan executed his operation and made people feel patriotic, it made me do this."

Wing Commander Abhinandan has the unique distinction of being the only pilot in the world to have shot down an F-16 combat aircraft from his vintage MiG-21 Bison aircraft on February 27 during an aerial conflict with Pakistan.

Madhya Pradesh: Kailash Pawar, a policeman in Bhopal has styled his mustache after Wing Commander Abhinandan. He says, "Youth used to imitate & follow fake heroes like film stars but the way Abhinandan executed his operation & made people feel patriotic, it made me do this"(12.7) pic.twitter.com/d4PQCIwL1W — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

Abhinandan was held captive by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after his MiG 21 Bison went down during a beyond visual range combat with Pakistani jets. Initially, he was also manhandled by a crowd after he landed in a village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. He ejected safely and was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army when his parachute drifted and fell inside the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Abhinandan was released on March 1 as "a peace gesture."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates