Bhopal: Four held for indulging in flesh trade
Four persons, including two women, were today arrested for their alleged involvement in flesh trade, police said
Representational Pic
"Acting on a tip off, we raided a house at Sangam Colony and arrested three persons, a 26-year-old woman hailing from Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai and two others -- Praveen Patel and Arjun Chouksey," Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar Shahwal told reporters here.
According to the ASP, later police arrested another woman, a resident Ashoka Garden locality here.
Shahwal said the Superintendent of Police (Bhopal City South area) has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to the police team for busting the "sex racket".
