Search

Bhula Dunga First Look: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill can't take their eyes off each other

Published: Mar 17, 2020, 12:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The first look of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's single, Bhula Dunga is out and expect the song very very soon!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Darshan Raval
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Darshan Raval

The song we all have been waiting for is only a few days away. We are talking about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Bhula Dunga, directed by Darshan Raval. And now, he has taken to his Instagram account to share the first look and it seems both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are madly in love.

Raval himself asked all of us while revealing the first look that are we ready to witness Sidnaaz's undeniable chemistry in the love ballad Bhula Dunga. And then he wrote that the song is coming very very soon.

Have a look right here:

And just a few days ago, Raval posted a picture with the couple and wrote that he was coming up with a song with these two beautiful people. Saw this?:

Well, Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, has been in love with Shehnaaz and the other way round as well. We all saw their romance inside the house, now time to witness their love in a ballad.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK