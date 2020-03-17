Bhula Dunga First Look: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill can't take their eyes off each other
The first look of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's single, Bhula Dunga is out and expect the song very very soon!
The song we all have been waiting for is only a few days away. We are talking about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Bhula Dunga, directed by Darshan Raval. And now, he has taken to his Instagram account to share the first look and it seems both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are madly in love.
Raval himself asked all of us while revealing the first look that are we ready to witness Sidnaaz's undeniable chemistry in the love ballad Bhula Dunga. And then he wrote that the song is coming very very soon.
Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Are You Ready to witness #SidNaaz undeniable chemistry in the love ballad 'BHULA DUNGA' (Coming very very soon) . @realsidharthshukla @shehnaazgill @punitjpathakofficial @naushadepositive @kaushal_j @indiemusiclabel @ghuggss @gautidihatti @dhruwal.patel . #Darshaners #Bluefamily #MyfansMyFamily #Spreadlove #BestFansEver #Sidnaaz #bhuladungafirstlook #staytuned â¤â¤â¤
And just a few days ago, Raval posted a picture with the couple and wrote that he was coming up with a song with these two beautiful people. Saw this?:
View this post on Instagram
Yeh do khoobsoorat logon ke sath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye â¤ï¸ð . @realsidharthshukla @shehnaazgill @indiemusiclabel @naushadepositive #sidnaaz #Darshaners #Bluefamily #MyfansMyFamily #Spreadlove #BestFansEver #comingsoon @kaushal_j @punitjpathakofficial
Well, Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, has been in love with Shehnaaz and the other way round as well. We all saw their romance inside the house, now time to witness their love in a ballad.
