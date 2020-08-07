Bhumi Pednekar accepts the 'new normal,' gets shielded and starts shooting

The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress Bhumi Pednekar got her shield on to get back to work, the 'new normal' style! It's not just the actress who has started working post-COVID, but many television as well as B-town actors have resumed work and are taking all the necessary precautions. Bhumi, on the other hand, who starts shooting to complete the last leg of G Ashok's Bhaagmathie, posted a picture with the entire crew as her Instagram story. Take a look!

Not just Bhumi, but the entire crew is seen in PPE kit and shield and masks. Can't wait to look out for Bhumi's new avatar in the movie already!

In an interview with mid-day, A source revealed about Bhaagmathie remake, "The post-production work had been underway during the lockdown. Only four days’ shoot is remaining, which will be wrapped up before August-end."

If rumours are to be believed, the makers of the Pednekar-starrer, which is a remake of Ashok’s 2018 Telugu fare Bhaagamathie, have already initiated talks of a digital premiere. However, the source maintains, "At this point, nothing is certain because the film isn't ready. A call will be taken only upon completion of the movie, depending on the situation of theatres at the time."

On the other hand, her upcoming film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' is skipping theatrical release to premiere on Netflix. Bhumi Pednekar said, "As an artist, I only look to entertain audiences every time I come on screen and I'm ok with any platform becoming the vehicle of my creative expression. At this day and age, producers will do what is needed and we must all support each other's decisions," she said.

"I feel our film will reach out to a much, much larger audience with this movie. Dolly Kitty is a very special film. Konkona, as we know, is a really, really phenomenal person and actor and Alankrita (Srivastava) is a very special director. Balaji as an institution has always supported content that has broken barriers," added the actress.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar: Quarantine led me to realise I prefer isolation

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news