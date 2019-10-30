Bhumi Pednekar aims for masala entertainers with brains

She has done movies running high on content, and actress Bhumi Pednekar says she aims only for the "brainer" among masala entertainers. Bhumi made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha". She was later seen in movies like "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Lust Stories".

Has she ever thought of starring in a no-brainer masala flick?

"No. But I have definitely thought of doing a brainer masala entertainer and I feel 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' are those films. The meaning of a masala entertainer has changed... That's what people want to see today," Bhumi told IANS.

She added: "Why would you know want to take anything back home when you are spending three hours of your life in doing an experience... I don't think I can completely be a part of film where people don't take back anything because I want them to at least take me back from a film."

The actress will next be seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which also stars Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan.

