Bhumi Pednekar all set to tackle climate crisis, one tweet at a time

She lent her voice to the climate change crisis as she participated in the global climate strike in Mumbai last month. Now, in a bid to raise awareness on environmental conservation and global warming, Bhumi Pednekar is set to spearhead a social media campaign, Climate Warrior, later this week. Through the initiative, the actor will highlight the work done by environmental activists and citizen groups across India, thereby garnering support for them and encouraging others to do their bit for the environment.

mid-day has learnt that the opening episode of the monthly series will be dedicated to Afroz Shah, the young lawyer who took it upon himself to give a facelift to the Versova beach, thus setting in motion the largest beach clean-up project. A source reveals, "Bhumi recently joined Afroz during his beach clean-up drive. Besides documenting the elaborate work put in by him and other participants, the actor also discussed the need for beach conservation in India and the way ahead for his clean-up project."

Confirming the news, Pednekar says that her campaign has been designed to give an impetus to climate crusaders. "I was proud to be a part of the Versova beach clean-up exercise to raise awareness on climate preservation. What I saw has changed my life and I will continue to support Afroz in any and every way possible," she says.

