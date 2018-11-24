Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma shine bright on the sets of their next project

bollywood

Though the two actors - Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar are working for the first time together, word from the set is that they get along like a house on fire

Bhumi Pednekar, Alankrita Srivastava and Konkona Sen Sharma

Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma are shooting in New Delhi for Alankrita Srivastava's satire, Dolly Aur Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Though the two actors are working for the first time together, word from the set is that they get along like a house on fire.

The film is about breaking stereotypes, so it will be a treat to watch these powerhouse performers light up the screen. With a large number of women in the cast and crew, the set of Dolly Aur Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is proving to be all about women power.

Konkona Sen Sharma, who made her directorial debut with A Death In The Gunj last year, says making art-house films is not yet a sustainable model in India. The actress said: "I think I was lucky with my first film. But it is not yet a sustainable model. I am in a position of privilege has been an actor and also because my family has been associated with the industry. But I wonder what it would be like for my next film. I don't think there is any go-to model for these films. It is more about luck and goodwill."

Also Read: Get Ready For 'REBELution' With Konkana Sen Sharma And Bhumi Pednekar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates