Bhumi Pednekar bats for green Diwali

With several states across the country imposing a ban on firecrackers this Diwali, actor Bhumi Pednekar has decided to take the dialogue ahead and focus on the need for conservation of nature. The actor is gifting saplings to her industry friends, thus encouraging an eco-friendly festival. "While I love the spirit of the festival, I thought of changing the way I gift people. This year, I am gifting saplings in earthen pots, with the packaging made from jute and biodegradable materials. This way, we will add more plants to the world," says Pednekar, who is looking forward to a clean and green Diwali.

It has been a year since she launched Climate Warrior, an initiative that aims to mobilise citizens to contribute towards protecting the environment. In the second year of the programme, the actor will raise awareness about climate change. "With each passing year, we hear about species getting extinct, wildfires raging across the globe, and ice caps melting, which is all leading to ecological imbalances in nature. I want people to understand that climate change is real."

