Bhumi Pednekar: Been fortunate to the get trust of some of best filmmakers

Bhumi Pednekar says she has been fortunate enough to get the trust of some of the best filmmakers of the country

Bhumi Pednekar. Pic: Instagram/@bhumipednekar

Ever since her acting debut in 2015 Bhumi Pednekar has worked with talented directors like Sharat Katariya, R.S Prasanna, Abhishek Chaubey and Zoya Akhtar among many others. The actress says she has been fortunate enough to get the trust of some of the best filmmakers of the country.

"As an artist, I'm constantly looking for good scripts. I'm constantly hungry for great content and thankfully I have been fortunate enough to get the trust of some of the best filmmakers of our country," Bhumi said in a statement.

The actress has an interesting slate of films coming up. She will be seen in Saand Ki Aankh, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, Dolly Kitty Aur Wo Chamakte Sitare, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Takht.

"My next films are also scripts that are extremely diverse and are brilliant scripts that I truly love. Each one of them are projects that will present me in extremely different avatars and that's what excites me to do cinema. I get to be such diverse characters, learn about them, live their lives and become them," she added.

The 30-year-old actress ventured into the glitzy world of Hindi cinema with the National Award-winning film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. She has always done characters that are "strong and have a major impact on the story of a film."

"I wouldn't have chosen to do these films if they were any different. I'm really excited about my next set of films because they have given me super exciting and memorable characters to portray. I'm in a great phase of my career and I want to keep doing my best with every single film that I do," she added.

