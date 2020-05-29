Bhumi Pednekar calls Amitabh Bachchan 'baller'; leaves him stumped!

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan found himself confused by Bhumi Pednekar's compliment on his photo. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress said Big B was the 'most baller person ever', which seemed to have stumped him. Amitabh Bachchan finally decided to take matters in his own hand and figure out what the expression meant!

The superstar took to Instagram to share a collage of a photo of him from Kabhi Kabhie 44 years ago and one from his latest film Gulabo Sitabo. Big B wrote: "Srinagar, Kashmir... 'KABHI KABHIE'... writing the verse for the song 'kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai...' AND... Lucknow, month of May... 44 years later (1976 to 2020) Gulabo Sitabo... and song playing... ban ke madaari ka bandar... Kya they Aur Kya bana diya ab (What I was and what they have made me now)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) onMay 27, 2020 at 1:22pm PDT

Reacting to this post, Bhumi Pednekar commented, "44 years later and still giving us such memorable characters. I'm telling you, you are the most baller person ever."

Apparently, this is the second time Bhumi called Big B 'baller', and the veteran actor was unable to understand what she meant back then, too. So he finally asked her: "Arre Bhumi...what is 'baller'? Kab se pooch rahe hain, koi bata hi nahi raha (I've been asking for a while now, no one's telling me)."

Bhumi then replied saying, "Sir baller matlab super cool/super chill/the best/revolutionary legend/i.e. aap"

Well, then even we'd say Big B is pretty baller! Most Instagram users agreed with Bhumi as well, saying Amitabh Bachchan is 'baller' indeed!

