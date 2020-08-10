Bhumi Pednekar channels 'Sunday mood' with mini guitar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday channelled her Sunday mood as the actor held a guitar in hands, in her latest Instagram post. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor shared a picture wherein she is seen trying her hands on music and channelling her mood over the weekend.

In the picture, the 'Sonchiriya' actor is seen holding a mini guitar as she looks engrossed in it looking at t he strings and trying her hands at the music equipment, The picture is clicked at the 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' actor's room, while she sports a camouflage bralette and a no-makeup look with her luscious locks left open.

View this post on Instagram Sunday ðÂ§Â‍âÂÂï¸Â . . . #mood A post shared by Bhumi ðÂÂ» (@bhumipednekar) onAug 9, 2020 at 6:34am PDT

Taking to the captions, the 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' star wrote, "Sunday #Mood." Celebrity followers including Pednekar's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' co-star also liked the post that garnered more than 1 lakh likes within an hour of being posted.

The 'Bhoot' actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating her fans by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar marked the World Nature Conservation Day and shared the message on environment conservation by sharing before and after posts of different places of the country where plantations were conducted.

