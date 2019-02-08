Bhumi Pednekar: Do not run behind any avatar, run behind story

bollywood

When director Abhishek Chaubey approached Bhumi Pednekar for Sonchiriya the actor was in two minds but later accepted the offer

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar says she does not choose roles which present her in different avatars but focuses on the story of the films. The actor, who made an unconventional Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha and went to on feature in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Lust Stories, said she always has faith in a director's vision.

"I do not run behind any avatar, I run behind story. If the story is strong then I do it. A director and writer are the anchor and you put your faith on them," Bhumi told reporters at the promotional event of her upcoming film Sonchiriya here. She added, "When Abhishek said he is directing a film, I went weak on my eyes as he is on my bucket list, till then only Dum Laga Ke Aisha had released. I met him and he told me it is a dacoit drama. I did ask him what will I do in it? When I heard the story I felt I should not leave this film.

"I was feeling deep sense of loss... But then I felt I must do it. I love the way the film has come out. It is different. It was enriching for me to be part of this film," she added. Bhumi, who has starred alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Ranvir Shorey in the film, said she is a fan of both the actors and was nervous while working with them. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor said she has trained a lot for her role in the film, which also features Sushant Singh Rajput.

"She is a strong woman in a man's world. Abhishek told me I will have to be strong mentally, physically and emotionally. Two months before the film went on floors, we started training. It is a film where you need to do preparation.

"The conditions were tough. While shooting there was a lot of hard work and difficulties that we faced but nothing seemed tough as we had prepared ourselves so well. Rather, the environment added on to our characters." After doing this film, Bhumi said, she has become a "better" person.

Also read: Did you know team Sonchiriya had more bodyguards than cast and crew?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever