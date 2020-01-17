Bhumi Pednekar: Doing my bit to break stereotypes

Bhumi Pednekar is Bollywood's go-to actor for dramas that drive home a social message. Now, the actor has become the cause ambassador for MTV's Nishedh, a 13-episode drama that employs fictional stories to remove the stigma surrounding sex, abortions and contraceptive care. Pednekar says she came on board owing to the strong messages it delivers to the youth.

"We live in an era where the youth is brave and unafraid to stir change. Through relatable characters, this show answers some pertinent questions. [Through this outing] I am doing my bit to break stereotypes and raise awareness." Agreeing that she is constantly on the hunt for scripts that effect change in society, she adds, "I am a millennial who wants her country to flourish. The idea is to spread awareness along with entertainment. At the same time, all my films have been commercial and not preachy."

