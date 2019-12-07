Bhumi Pednekar ends 2019 on a high as she scores a hattrick of hits

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

With Pati, Patni Aur Woh opening brilliantly, Bhumi Pednekar is set to make a rare mark in the industry. Bhumi will be one of the very few actresses who has actually had three successes in a row and that too in a calendar year.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh is riding on hugely positive word of mouth and is definitely set to become a hit especially with the start of Rs. 9.1 crore nett. Her last film Bala in which she highlighted the societal stereotyping of India’s obsession for fair skin has gone on to become a blockbuster. Her Diwali release, Saand Ki Aankh also held its ground despite a three-film release day with Housefull 4 and Made in China and emerged victorious as the obvious second best. This is definitely a big achievement by an actress in the recent times.

Bhumi says, "It has been an incredible year for me as an artist. I have done such a variety of roles that have been creatively satisfying. I hope Pati Patni Aur Woh becomes a big hit to cap my year on a hugely positive note. I have only strived to give something new to audiences in theatres and I thank them for their support and love towards my films and acting."

