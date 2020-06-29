Bhumi Pednekar feeds 550 impoverished families as a tribute to her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya last year, is deeply shocked with the sudden demise of her co-star. She recently took to Instagram and called Sushant a 'supernova' as she penned an emotional note remembering the times she had spent with Sushant during their shoot in the Chambal Valley.

In a mark of tribute for the late young actor, Bhumi is joining hands with director Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya's Ek Saath the Earth Foundation to feed 550 impoverished families. Bhumi confirms saying, "I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let us show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever."

View this post on Instagram ð . . . @eksaathfoundation A post shared by Bhumiâ¨ (@bhumipednekar) onJun 28, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

In an ode to Sushant, Pragya's Ek Saath foundation has pledged to additionally feed 3400 impoverished families for the near future. The idea behind this initiative is to continue helping those who have lost their jobs or source of incomes during the lockdown. Talking about the initiative Pragya says, "It's our way of honouring him and his craft. Everything he has done and achieved. To celebrate him and everything he stands for. As friends, it gives us something to hold on to."

Pragya launched Ek Saath The Earth Foundation in February this year with an aim to bringing awareness about the climate crisis and advocate multiple causes starting with tree plantation drives, animal welfare, beach cleanups and more.

