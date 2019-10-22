MENU

Bhumi Pednekar hits back on Saand Ki Aankh casting controversy: You cannot question our choice

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 08:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Bhumi Pednekar opened up on criticism for her casting and prosthetic makeup for her upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Saand Ki Aankh. Image courtesy: Instagram/@bhumipednekar
Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Saand Ki Aankh. Image courtesy: Instagram/@bhumipednekar

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh has been the talk of the town not only for the subject but also for casting. The film has been under the radar of the social media audience for portraying two young actors in the roles of octogenarian sharpshooters.

Reacting on this issue, Bhumi, in an interview to Bombay Times said, "My perspective is I'm completely in sync with Taapsee. I feel as actors, it's our choice to do a project or not, you cannot question our choice. Yes, there is a dearth of roles written for women irrespective of their age. And there is a dearth of good roles written for women at a certain age. We agree with that. But by the end of it, it is a director's prerogative. And I don't see there's anything wrong in casting an actor who doesn't physically fit a certain role because if that was the case, then you are completely opposing what the basic definition of being an actor is and then Taapsee and I would not land up with a lot of the roles that we are doing now."

Earlier, Bhumi's co-star Taapsee too had shared her thoughts on the same issue. The Pink actress put out a statement on her Twitter account which read:

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel too had questioned the casting of Saand Ki Aankh, even revelling that Kangana Ranaut was offered the movie, but she had turned it down recommended veteran actors like Ramya Krishnan and Neena Gupta.

The latter also agreed with Rangoli and had questioned the casting.

Saand Ki Aankh features Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu portraying the characters of living legends Chandra Tomar and Prakashi Tomar who took up sharpshooting at the age of 50. Despite all the odds, they won 352 medals each in the course of their veteran professional life as shooters. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is set to release on October 25, 2019.

