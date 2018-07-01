Bhumi Pednekar: I haven't been offered challenging roles

Bhumi Pednekar made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, and went on to do Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. She also featured in Lust Stories anthology

Actress Bhumi Pednekar says people don't come to her with challenging roles, and that keeps her away from the big screen. Bhumi made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, and went on to do Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. She also featured in Lust Stories anthology.

"I have been a huge fan of Zoya Akhtar and it was a big thing for me that I had opportunity to work with her. When I heard the script of that segment in'Lust Stories, I realised that it is a challenging role and I really like to take challenging roles," Bhumi said while was interacting with the media at Navbharat Times Utsav, 2018 in Mumbai.

"People often ask me why I do less films. It's because, I feel I haven't been offered challenging roles. So, whenever challenging roles will be offered to me, I am ready to be part of those projects," she added.

The actress also said that she would love to see her twin sister Samiksha Pednekar in Bollywood.

"I would love to see her in films because I think she is extremely pretty. We are really obsessed with each other in our family. But she is lawyer and a very bright one, so if anyone wants to hire her as a lawyer they can contact her," she added.

On getting an award at the event, Bhumi said: "I have received an award under the category of Most Promising Young Talent. It is very motivational for an actor. I have been in this industry from last two and a half years. I have worked in three films and did small stint in web as well.

"Whatever I have done till date has been appreciated, so I am very thankful to the audience."

She will next be seen in Son Chiraiya. To be helmed by Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey, Son Chiraiya revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s. It also features Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana.

