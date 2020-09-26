Bhumi Pednekar is raising awareness about climate conservation

In her role as climate warrior, Bhumi Pednekar is extending support to Climate Action Project, which will see youngsters across the globe connect virtually next month and solve one of the world’s most pressing challenges — climate change. The initiative includes students in the age group of six to 22 years. They will study causes and effects, will try to solve issues and take action in a bid to change societies’ mindsets.

"The changes we are observing are real and are an undeniable threat to our civilisation. This year we have witnessed the Australian bushfires burning 18 million hectare of land. One billion animals were killed and many endangered species in the country were driven to extinction," Bhumi said.

This project is supported by the United Nations Foundation and several world leaders. Pednekar is using social media platforms to raise awareness as she feels climate change is real and it is here.

