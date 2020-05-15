Bhumi Pednekar learns kathak from her mom in lockdown

Bhumi Pednekar is someone who constantly wants to learn something new and better herself as a performer. During the lockdown, Bhumi has started learning kathak from her mother, Sumitra Pednekar, who is a trained dancer of this discipline.

Bhumi confirms, "I wanted to learn kathak for a long time as my mother is a trained kathak dancer! So, for about an hour in evening this what me and my mom do. She is quite enjoying it and I'm loving learning it from her!"

The versatile actress opened up about the uncertainties of going back to shooting due to coronavirus pandemic. She says, "It has put a big question mark on when will we get back to work and how things are going to be. There's a lot of uncertainty. Of course, our dates and schedules have gone haywire and we can't plan anything."

Bhumi admits that she loved reading as a child and the lockdown has made her get back to the habit of reading something new. "I was voracious reader but since entering Bollywood I haven't got a chance to read something at a stretch. But now, I have got all the time and I'm making full use of the time at hand. I have been watching TED talks and have been reading a lot about climate change because that is something, I am severely passionate about. This time has been very educational for me," she adds.

