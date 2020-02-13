Bhumi Pednekar on her two cameos in 2020: I relish opportunity to do something interesting

Bhumi Pednekar, who has delivered three back-to-back hits last year with 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Bala' and 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', kick-started this year with two cameos in 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' and 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'. The 30-year-old actor revealed that her reason for picking cameos is extremely mature and that she wants to be in the best films made by Bollywood.

"I'm driven to content at all times. As an artist, I have been fortunate that such films have found me. I want to be part of the best cinema that is being made by our industry. It is personal ambition and a goal and so, when a good film requires me to play a cameo, I'm not averse to it," she said.

The 'Bala' actor opened up about her choice in movies and stated that, "I relish the opportunity to do something interesting, something that allows me to put myself out there for a small amount of time and have an impact on the story or the plot. For me, all that matters are being fulfilled creatively at all times and that only comes by being part of good cinema and fantastic vision of film-makers."

Bhumi further added, she feels extremely grateful that visionary film-makers have made her a part of their projects either as a leading lady or even in meaningful cameos that hopefully will leave a deep mark.

In 2019, the star delivered 300 gross box office in India, making her stand as one of the top actresses of the industry. This year, Bhumi will be seen headlining three films including 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaar'e, 'Durgavati' and another big-ticket project starring a young superstar.

