Bhumi Pednekar on Karan Johar: Hugely humbled he believes in me

Bhumi Pednekar has cemented her place as one of the best actors of Bollywood. Along with this, she has also bolstered her equity as big box office draw after delivered three back to back hits last year with Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh.



In 2020, Bhumi starts shooting the biggest film of her career, the Karan Johar directorial, Takht, and of course, the actress can't keep calm! "I can't wait to start Takht. Karan has always been one of my most favourite film-makers and it is a dream come true for me that I'm part of his vision," Bhumi says exclusively.

Bhumi is hugely grateful to KJo for giving her the role of a lifetime. Bhumi says, "I'm hugely humbled that he believes in me and has given me the opportunity to shine in his cinema. I don't have words to articulate what I'm feeling because it's truly a landmark moment for me as an artist."



The versatile actress is looking forward to surrendering as an artist to Karan's vision for her and believes she will grow as an artist in the process. "Karan is a master of emotions and I'm really looking forward to surrendering to my director to bring his vision to life. It is a supremely important project for me because I think I will grow as an artist by being in a Karan Johar directorial," she says.

