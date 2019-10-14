Bhumi Pednekar on Saand Ki Aankh: Mom was my secret weapon for the role

The debate over casting younger actors to play 60-somethings be as it may, there is no denying that Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have found their career's most defining roles in Saand Ki Aankh. To do justice to their portrayal of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, the oldest women sharpshooters in the country, the actors were required to pick up Haryanvi. Interestingly, Pednekar found an able tutor at home, in mother Sumitra.

"Since my mom is from Haryana and knows the culture, I took her help during filming and dubbing to nail the accent," says Pednekar, who trained for two months with her mother before facing the camera.

Her preparation didn't end there — the actor took her mother along for the Johri schedule of the Tushar Hiranandani-directed venture. After the day's shoot would wind up, Pednekar used to sit with her mother, perfecting dialogues for the next day's shoot. "My mom was my secret weapon as she helped me portray the part with authenticity. Right from helping me pick up the diction to teaching me the required body language, she was my guiding force in interpreting Chandro dadi the way I did."

