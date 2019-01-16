Bhumi Pednekar on Sonchiriya's prep: Locked myself for 45 days

bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar took to isolation to acquire mannerisms of Chambal resident for her upcoming release Sonchiriya

Bhumi Pednekar

At stark contrast to the lifestyle she leads today, Bhumi Pednekar is set to play the role of a resident of Chambal for a film set in the '70s. Understandably then, she had to isolate herself to acquire the demeanour of the character for Abhishek Chaubey's dacoit-drama Sonchiriya, for a fair amount of time. How much, you ask. "45 days," she responds.

"I isolated myself from the world for 45 days to understand the character. Acting is a process of metamorphosis; it's about forgetting who one is and becoming someone else. For Sonchiriya, I needed isolation to do so. I cut off from the world to understand the psyche and behaviour of the person I was becoming." Interaction for Pednekar, she says, was restricted to her family members only.

"I had to unlearn a lot to learn about her. I had little content to use as reference, and built on the material that I got from the script. I stayed at home, researched, and limited human interaction till I boarded my flight to Chambal."

Having arrived in Chambal, the actor took to another week of isolation before working on her diction. It is heard she learnt Bundelkhandi.

