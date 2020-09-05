Bhumi Pednekar on Teacher's Day: Nature has been my biggest teacher

Bhumi Pednekar who has been voicing her concerns over climate injustice through her pan India online and offline initiative - Climate Warrior, feels nature has been her biggest teacher. On Teacher"s Day she pays tribute to all her teachers along with mother nature. Bhumi says, "On teachers day every year I to pay tribute to each and every teacher of mine who have contributed immense in my life. But this year along with those brilliant and selfless minds I have to mention that nature has been my biggest teacher to and given me great life lessons."

She adds, "I"ve learnt to be humble, nurturing, compassionate through the basic of nature. Her maternal love for all the millions of species she provides for, has taught me selflessness. I have learnt to value nature and understood, we humans are very small in front of her wrath."

The environmentally conscious actress started her initiative Climate Warrior to mobilize citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment. The versatile actress is batting for sustainability and says it"s vital for climate protection.

