Bhumi Pednekar opens up on how her next three films will highlight her diversity

Bhumi Pednekar will have a busy time at the box-office with as many as three releases lined up for the next four months. Having displayed a sharp eye for scripts early on in her career, the actor considers herself "privileged" to have got the opportunity to play such diverse characters.

In Saand Ki Aankh, she plays the role of the world’s oldest sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar, who along with her sister Chandro (played by Taapsee Pannu), are the oldest women sharpshooters of the world. In Bala, she plays someone who is fiercely proud of how she looks and doesn’t conform to societal obsession for fair skin. In Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi will be seen romancing Kartik Aryan in a film that will bring out her fun side.

Bhumi says, “I crave for versatility as an actor and my next three films will showcase my diversity of choosing films. All three are incredible scripts and are films that are close to my heart. Interestingly Saand Ki Aankh and Bala have an important message that will touch the hearts of audiences because of the social commentary present in the scripts. Pati, Patni Aur Woh is a superb script that will stand out.”

Bhumi admits these three films have challenged her as an actor. “It is an age of good content and these films will take their place among some of the gems that our industry has recently produced. All three roles have challenged me as an actor and pushed me to do better and I certainly hope that audiences will love what I have done because I have given my heart and soul to bring these characters to life,” she says.

Bhumi made up her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She put on oodles of weight and made a bold debut as an overweight but self-assured young woman, Sandhya. Her next films Toilet : Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Lust Stories and Son Chiriya also saw her transform for the camera and bring authenticity and genuineness on screen. In her next films, Bhumi has transformed herself and become the character that she was entrusted with.

Speaking of Saand Ki Aankh, the movie features Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar as the two protagonists in a never seen before avatar. It also co-stars producer and actor Prakash Jha along with Vineet Kumar Singh, Nikhat Khan and Shaad Randhawa. The film is all set to hit theatres on October 25, 2019.

