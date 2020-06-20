Bhumi Pednekar pens emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: I'll spot you again through a telescope

Shocked and saddened over the death of her Sonchiriya co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Bhumi Pednekar penned down an emotional note condoling the demise of the versatile actor. She took to Instagram to share an image of a writing pad where she'd scribble notes when the late actor told her about space, science and philosophy.

Bhumi and Sushant worked together on Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. While shooting in Chambal, Sushant had taken his telescope with him so he could watch the stars in his free time. He had also introduced Bhumi with fascinating concepts of space, science and philosophy. Her notes mention the Fibonacci sequence, neutron stars, the chaos theory and more.

View this post on Instagram

In the caption, Bhumi wrote a beautiful poem for Sushant too. She wrote: "Supernova, I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats,your habits & moods. Then it kicks in,a pain I couldn't imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met,you told me you would show me the stars, in my head I wondered-ya whatever,what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said".

"With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend,your telescope. I was like - wait ,what,really ,you got this here !!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, You jumped like child, Ready to take us all on a journey...You took us to the moon & back, I remember the moon being red then."

"You showed us Saturn , Jupiter and a million stars. All of a sudden my might came crashing down, You made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards... You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts. We spoke of Van Gogh,Gaudi & Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones. We spoke of theories,success & life. We had debates & many fights. We listened to Beethoven & Mozart, We tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts."

"You spoke of Faraday,Chatelet & tried explaining me Newton's theories through Art. Just like that,from a Co-Star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, Ready with her book and pen. Waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, Getting an answer from you wasn't easy, You turn that too into a learning task. You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it's hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There's a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn't meet you.

"Your genius will live on with all the work you've done. And through that telescope I'll spot you again, It will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest among many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed. Our dear SSR (sic)".

Earlier, Bhumi had expressed shock at Sushant's death. On Monday, the Saand Ki Aankh actor had put up a throwback picture on Instagram that featured Sushant and Bhumi sitting next to each other as they pose for the camera holding umbrellas.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium.

