Bhumi Pednekar pens heartfelt note on father's birth anniversary: Miss you everyday

Reminiscing sweet memories associated with her father, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note, remembering her dad on his birthday.

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' star put out a post on Instagram with a couple of pictures featuring her father and penned a note detailing how she misses each and every moment with him.

She started the note as, "Happy birthday Papa [?]I miss you every day, every minute and every second...But then, I see you everywhere ...When I look at myself, my eyes just like yours...When samu smiles, her smile is full of that same mischief ...When we trouble mom and she says - you both are just like Satish. When we do some good, she says - you both are just like Satish."

Bhumi went on to add that not only her but everyone in the family misses him and remembers even the smallest gestures and habits of her dad. She added, "When mom speaks about you she blushes like a teenager, that small little tear lights up her eye, with happiness and undying longing and love for the love of her life. When Subhash kaka tell us about your epic escapades and courage. Your kindness and generosity - 'Arre our Satish was a king with a heart of gold ' - he says."

"Every Ganesh Chaturthi when Pinky Bua misses her brother and baddi her son - 'aarti toh Satish karta the ' 'Satish ke pasand ke aloo puri' were made every time with so much love. Every Eid at Rashid kaka's and the fun we had, I'm sure he misses his friend and all your pranks. I remember each morning that you woke me up with that bitter karela juice, all the sour world news and your sweet sweet smile," Bhumi added.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Who' star went on to remember the childhood memories associated with her father. She wrote, "I remember each night that you stayed up with me during my exams...I remember every-time you fed me with your hands...Every-time you prepared that hot water bottle for my cramps...Every-time I manipulated you for the things I want ...Every-time you pretended like, nothing I said was false ...Every time you picked me up from school and we listened to Madonna on our way back...Every-time you picked me up in life and taught me a new hack...Every-time I pretended to sleep post our bedtime...Every-time I sneaked out of the house which was a crime."

Recalling the emotional connect with her dad, Bhumi concluded by saying that every time people say that she's like her dad, she misses him even more. "And now I know you knew it all, you let me make my mistakes cause you knew life was short. Every cricket and football match that we watched...Every birthday of ours, where you made us feel like we were gods ...every failure of ours was celebrated and every success learnt from. You taught us to love all and made us strong. Every time they say, you both are just like Him. I miss you even more cause I wish you could have seen the 'You', that we have become. #SatishMotiramPednekar #HappyBirthdayPapa #MissYou."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever