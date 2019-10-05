Bhumi Pednekar: Proud of my first international win

A quick glance at her line-up of work reveals that Bhumi Pednekar is surely and steadily making her place in the industry. Even as she has been promoting Saand Ki Aankh on home turf, the actor took off to South Korea for the Busan International Film Festival where her film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is set to be screened. Interestingly, at the behest of the festival heads, the actor won the Face of Asia award, conferred to her by a Korean film and fashion magazine.

The actor tells mid-day, "I am humbled that my work has resonated with audiences and critics in Busan. It’s my first international win, so I am proud. I have aspired to act in films that have something important to say, and have worked sincerely to deliver convincing performances. I hope to be part of cinema that will be remembered fondly in future."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates