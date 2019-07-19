Bhumi Pednekar receives heartfelt wishes on her 30th birthday

bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar hit her thirties on Thursday, July 18, and started off her day by celebrating with her sister and mother, Samiksha and Sumitra Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar. Pic/instagram.com/bhumipednekar

Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her 30th birthday on July 18, Thursday. The actress, who is currently working on her film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, celebrated her day with her close friends and family. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame actress hit her thirties on Thursday and started off her day by celebrating with her sister and mother, Samiksha and Sumitra Pednekar.

The actress was also joined by the team of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Sharing a capture of her astonished self, Bhumi wrote, "Couldn't have had a better start to the day as I grow a year older...with work and the ones I love. Thank you already for all the birthday love."

The 30-year old's delectable birthday cake and a fresh bouquet of flowers are also seen in the picture. Bhumi also posted a picture with her homies, where the two sisters are seen planting a kiss on their mother's cheeks.

She posted another with photo with the team of the upcoming remake. She captioned the photo: "Thank you for the making my day this special...for all the msgs..flowers..love and blessing

And to the ones in this picture and my #patipatniaurwoh fam, you really made this birthday memorable."

#PatiPatniAurWoh producer Juno Chopra celebrates Bhumi Pednekar's birthday on the sets

Scores of B-town celebs left their wishes and blessings for the birthday girl in the comments section, including Diana Penty and Sandeep Khosla. Her Bala co-star Ayushmann Khurrana wished her with the nickname 'Boomzie' alongside an adorable picture.

"Happy birthday Boomzie," Ayushmann tweeted.

Happy bday Boomzie!!!! Keep the fire burning. ðÂ§¡ pic.twitter.com/2NZUgea9T4 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 18, 2019

Bhumi's Saand Ki Aankh co-star Taapsee Pannu, also wished her with a still from the sets of their upcoming release. "Happy birthday to My chota packet bada bomb! To all the love you spread around cheers to adding an year of happiness!" Taapsee wrote in her Instagram story.

Another actor wishing Bhumi was Vaani Kapoor who posted a beautiful monochrome image of the birthday girl on her Instagram story. Bhumi has had a journey of around four years in Bollywood where she started with her first film releasing in 2015. The actor is now awaiting the release of her latest film Saand Ki Aankh which is expected to hit the screens around Diwali this year.

