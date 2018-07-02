Bhumi Pednekar sets the temperature soaring in this picture

Bhumi Pednekar has been sharing glam images from recent photo shoots on Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

Looks like Bhumi Pednekar is keen on a makeover. The actor has been sharing glam images from recent photo shoots on Instagram. She's always played the simple, deglam women on screen in her films, which include Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan (2017). Her recent web show, Lust Stories, sees her play a domestic help. Are her smouldering hot pictures Bhumi's way to tell filmmakers that she can play the hottie too?

Recently, Bhumi was quoted saying that people don't come to her with challenging roles, and that keeps her away from the big screen. "I have been a huge fan of Zoya Akhtar and it was a big thing for me that I had opportunity to work with her. When I heard the script of that segment in 'Lust Stories', I realised that it is a challenging role and I really like to take challenging roles," Bhumi said.

"People often ask me why I do less films. It's because, I feel I haven't been offered challenging roles. So, whenever challenging roles will be offered to me, I am ready to be part of those projects," she added.

