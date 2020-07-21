Bhumi Pednekar slays in her latest Instagram post, shares her 'Tuesday Mood'

Channeling her 'Tuesday morning mood,' actor Bhumi Pednekar treated her fans with a picture in traditional attire. "Namaste," the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor simply captioned the picture on Instagram.

Have a look at the picture right here:

In the picture, Pednekar is seen in a colour-coordinated saree as she channels her traditional avatar. Bhumi looks gorgeous and is all smiles while she strikes a pose standing in between the stairs. The snap captures her something pastel-shaded saree, as her luscious locks fell on her pretty face.

With the post hitting Instagram, celebrity followers including Rajkummar Rao liked the picture that garnered more than 98 thousand likes within an hour of being posted. Of late, the late Sonchiriya star has been updating fans of her activities by posting pictures and videos on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier, Bhumi shared her artwork where she's seen in the avatar of the famous 'Game of Thrones' character Daenerys and admitted that she is a huge fan of the show and quoted its dialogue. Bhumi was last seen in Karan Johar's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She will be seen in another horror thriller, Durgavati.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news