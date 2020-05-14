Bhumi Pednekar spills positivity on Instagram with her million dollar smile
Bhumi Pednekar will be soon seen as a leading lady in the Akshay Kumar's 'Durgavati' and award-winning director Alankrita Srivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.'
Kicking off morning blues with her million-dollar smile, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday posted a picture of herself." The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to post the picture. The monochrome picture features Pednekar sitting and laughing her heart out.
"Good Vibes Only #goodmorning #insta #fam #stayhomestaysafe #gratitude #love #blackandwhite #mood," she captioned the picture. Pednekar will be soon seen as a leading lady in the Akshay Kumar's 'Durgavati' and award-winning director Alankrita Srivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.'
