Bhumi Pednekar spills positivity on Instagram with her million dollar smile

Kicking off morning blues with her million-dollar smile, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday posted a picture of herself." The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to post the picture. The monochrome picture features Pednekar sitting and laughing her heart out.

"Good Vibes Only #goodmorning #insta #fam #stayhomestaysafe #gratitude #love #blackandwhite #mood," she captioned the picture. Pednekar will be soon seen as a leading lady in the Akshay Kumar's 'Durgavati' and award-winning director Alankrita Srivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever