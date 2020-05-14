Search

Bhumi Pednekar spills positivity on Instagram with her million dollar smile

Updated: May 14, 2020, 08:23 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Bhumi Pednekar will be soon seen as a leading lady in the Akshay Kumar's 'Durgavati' and award-winning director Alankrita Srivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.'

Pic courtesy/Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram account
Pic courtesy/Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram account

Kicking off morning blues with her million-dollar smile, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday posted a picture of herself." The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to post the picture. The monochrome picture features Pednekar sitting and laughing her heart out.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BhumiâÂÂ¨ (@bhumipednekar) onMay 12, 2020 at 9:26pm PDT

"Good Vibes Only #goodmorning #insta #fam #stayhomestaysafe #gratitude #love #blackandwhite #mood," she captioned the picture. Pednekar will be soon seen as a leading lady in the Akshay Kumar's 'Durgavati' and award-winning director Alankrita Srivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.'

