Bhumi Pednekar to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this space odyssey?

Bhumi Pednekar, who also stars in Karan Johar's Takht, seems to be ready for the big leap after Lust Stories

Bhumi Pednekar

The long-in-the planning biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma is ready to take off again. Trade sources say that Bhumi Pednekar is now being considered as the female lead in Salute, which stars Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was to essay Rakesh Sharma's wife's character in the biopic. When asked about Shah Rukh Khan has already given a nod to the film, Mrs future Nick Jonas said: "I don't know. I haven't got any confirmations. I haven't spoken to Sid (producer Siddharth Roy Kapur) or Mahesh sir. As soon as I know, I will see."

When SRK stepped in, the name of Kareena Kapoor Khan as his co-star too did the rounds. King Khan is slated to begin shooting for the film after he wraps up Aanand L Rai's Zero. Bhumi, who also stars in Karan Johar's Takht, seems to be ready for the big leap after Lust Stories.

Salute will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Apparently, the Rakesh Sharma biopic was picked for an Independence Day, 2018, release. However, with this development, many things will change now.

