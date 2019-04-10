Bhumi Pednekar tweets her excitement for Game Of Thrones new season

bollywood

The much anticipated eighth season of Game Of Thrones will finally premiere on April 14, 2019. This means that soon GOT fans will finally find out the ultimate fate of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and the rest of the Westerosi

Bhumi Pednekar

While fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the much anticipated eighth season of 'Game of Thrones', Bollywood celebrities are not far behind in expressing their excitement for the upcoming season.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently tweeted how she is eagerly waiting for the next season so that she can watch her favourite actor. The actress while expressing her fan love for the fictional character Daenerys Targaryen, tweeted:

The much anticipated eighth season of 'GOT' will finally premiere on April 14, 2019. This means that soon GOT fans will finally find out the ultimate fate of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and the rest of the Westerosi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates