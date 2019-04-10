Bhumi Pednekar tweets her excitement for Game Of Thrones new season

Updated: Apr 10, 2019, 11:17 IST | ANI

The much anticipated eighth season of Game Of Thrones will finally premiere on April 14, 2019. This means that soon GOT fans will finally find out the ultimate fate of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and the rest of the Westerosi

Bhumi Pednekar tweets her excitement for Game Of Thrones new season
Bhumi Pednekar

While fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the much anticipated eighth season of 'Game of Thrones', Bollywood celebrities are not far behind in expressing their excitement for the upcoming season.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently tweeted how she is eagerly waiting for the next season so that she can watch her favourite actor. The actress while expressing her fan love for the fictional character Daenerys Targaryen, tweeted:

The much anticipated eighth season of 'GOT' will finally premiere on April 14, 2019. This means that soon GOT fans will finally find out the ultimate fate of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and the rest of the Westerosi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

Bhumi Pednekarbollywood news

What are Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar excited about?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards

Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards