Bhumi Pednekar went barefoot on the streets of Mumbai as Sonchiriya's prep

bollywood

For about two months before the shoot of Sonchiriya started, Bhumi Pednekar began walking without shoes in a garden, then on the roads and later just about everywhere.

Bhumi Pednekar

In Sonchiriya, Bhumi Pednekar plays a '70s girl from Chambal. Local women apparently never wore footwear during those times. Relishing the prospect of a great challenge, Pednekar was keen to get a feel of walking barefoot everywhere!

For about two months before the shoot started, the actor began walking without shoes in a garden, then on the roads and later just about everywhere. She was aware of the dangers of walking barefoot in Mumbai but she enjoyed becoming Indumati (her character). Pednekar, who loves to live roles, says, "These small nuances have added to the film." But her pedicurist must have had a great task in hand later.

Meanwhile, Bhumi, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, became nostalgic and emotional as the film completed four years on Wednesday. "Four years and 30 kg ago, my dream came true in the maddest possible way with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. I'll cherish this film forever," she tweeted.

After Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi featured in several movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Toilet- Ek Prem Katha. She will next be seen in the forthcoming film Sonchiriya, which is slated to release on March 01, 2019.

Also View: These sizzling photos of Bhumi Pednekar are a far cry from her on-screen image

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates