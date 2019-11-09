Bhumi Pednekar: Will do a rethink when viewers find my roles repetitive

Bhumi Pednekar has had a busy year with as many as three movies hitting screens. While each film has underlined her acting prowess, detractors have argued that she rarely goes beyond the small-town woman act. A case in point being the upcoming Pati Patni Aur Woh that sees her as a Lucknow-based homemaker.

Point this out to Pednekar, and she says that the coincidence hasn't missed her notice. "I am a desi girl and I will celebrate it because, in my real life, I am nothing like my characters. So, I am proud that I can transform myself for these roles. I have played a 70-year-old woman in Saand Ki Aankh, a 20-year old in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and a 28-year-old mother in Sonchiriya. In Pati Patni Aur Woh, my character breaks the stereotype of how a patni is shown on screen," she reasons, adding that she has chosen parts that are markedly different from one another despite a similar milieu. "As of now, the audience hasn't found it repetitive. The day that happens, I will have to rethink [my choices]."

Still from Pati Patni Aur Woh

For now though, Pednekar is enjoying her moment in the sun. While Bala is being lapped up by the audience, Saand Ki Aankh continues to find takers in its third week. The Tushar Hiranandani-directed drama came alongside two Diwali releases, but has managed to hold its own at the box office.

Still from Pati Patni Aur Woh

"[I am overwhelmed] by the love showered on Saand Ki Aankh. I am not a trade analyst, but I have observed that despite its rocky start, the film's collections are slowly and steadily rising. It's a motivating factor for me."

