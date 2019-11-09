Bhumi Pednekar: Will do a rethink when viewers find my roles repetitive
Playing a small-town girl again in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar argues her characters have been distinct despite a similar milieu
Bhumi Pednekar has had a busy year with as many as three movies hitting screens. While each film has underlined her acting prowess, detractors have argued that she rarely goes beyond the small-town woman act. A case in point being the upcoming Pati Patni Aur Woh that sees her as a Lucknow-based homemaker.
Point this out to Pednekar, and she says that the coincidence hasn't missed her notice. "I am a desi girl and I will celebrate it because, in my real life, I am nothing like my characters. So, I am proud that I can transform myself for these roles. I have played a 70-year-old woman in Saand Ki Aankh, a 20-year old in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and a 28-year-old mother in Sonchiriya. In Pati Patni Aur Woh, my character breaks the stereotype of how a patni is shown on screen," she reasons, adding that she has chosen parts that are markedly different from one another despite a similar milieu. "As of now, the audience hasn't found it repetitive. The day that happens, I will have to rethink [my choices]."
Still from Pati Patni Aur Woh
For now though, Pednekar is enjoying her moment in the sun. While Bala is being lapped up by the audience, Saand Ki Aankh continues to find takers in its third week. The Tushar Hiranandani-directed drama came alongside two Diwali releases, but has managed to hold its own at the box office.
Still from Pati Patni Aur Woh
"[I am overwhelmed] by the love showered on Saand Ki Aankh. I am not a trade analyst, but I have observed that despite its rocky start, the film's collections are slowly and steadily rising. It's a motivating factor for me."
-
Born on July 18, 1989, Bhumi Pednekar is a Mumbai resident. She did her schooling from Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu, Mumbai and at age 18 took up a job at Yash Raj Studios. Bhumi worked in the casting team of YRF for over six years. Before trying in films, Bhumi was assistant to Shanoo Sharma, the casting director of Yash Raj Films (YRF).
-
Very few know that Bhumi Pednekar has a twin sister, Samiksha Pednekar, who is a lawyer by profession. Bhumi wants to see her sister in films, however, Samiksha has never shown any signs of future plans in acting.
-
Getting into Bollywood was no accident as Bhumi Pednekar always wanted to be an actor. While working in the casting team, she was persistent in her belief that "eventually it would happen".
-
It all started with a mock audition. Little did Bhumi know that it was going to be her ticket to Bollywood. "They had told me to give an audition for Sandhya's role (Dum Laga Ke Haisha) that would be sent as a reference to actors who don't live in Bombay. Shanoo gave me four scenes to do and I did all of them back to back together and the audition happened."
-
Sharing more about this experience, she said, "Shanoo is a very dramatic person. So Shanoo and I had a fight and she was like, 'you are fired!'. I was like, 'What?', she was like 'yeah, you're fired'. I said, 'Over such a silly thing?' and then she said, 'From today, I don't want to see your face because you're being considered for Dum Laga Ke Haisha'."
-
In 2015, Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana with Dum Laga Ke Haisha.
-
Bhumi Pednekar bagged the Best Actress award for her debut in almost all award events including Filmfare Awards, Producers Guild Film Awards, Screen Awards, Zee Cine Awards, Stardust Awards, BIG Star Entertainment Awards and IIFA.
-
After two years, Bhumi Pednekar appeared in two back-to-back films - Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.
-
Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar underwent a drastic makeover. The actress, who played an overweight girl in her debut, became the talk of the town for her toned physique.
-
For her second film alongside Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar trimmed down. "My aim was never to become skinny. I started eating home-made foods and began losing weight. Definitely, if a certain part requires me to be extremely fit I will do it. It is not a thing for me. If I have to gain weight again I will do that as well," she said.
-
In fact, you would be surprised to know that for Bhumi Pednekar, putting on oodles of weight for her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha was not a problem as the actress says being a plump girl almost all her life she has always been comfortable in her skin. However, losing weight was a worrisome task for Bhumi.
-
Bhumi Pednekar had been an overweight girl all her life. Talking about the same, she had told mid-day in an interview, "I have been very comfortable with it. I wore what I wanted, did what I wanted. It was never a hindrance for me. So, when they told me I had to gain more weight, I was actually really happy because I am a foodie. No actress gets the chance to eat butter chicken, dal makhni on sets every day. Eating was part of the preparation. It was the best months of my life."
-
However, the actress upped her game soon and frequently started sharing glam images from her photo shoots on Instagram.
-
Right from her debut till her last outing, Bhumi Pednekar has always played the simple, de-glam woman on screen in her films, which include Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Shubh Mangal Savdhaan (2017), Lust Stories (2018) and Sonchiriya (2019), Saand Ki Aankh (2019), and now Bala.
-
In fact, her web show, Lust Stories saw her play a domestic help. Her smouldering hot pictures definitely looked like it's her way to tell filmmakers that she can play the hottie too!
-
Bhumi Pednekar in her film alongside Sushant Singh Rajput - Sonchiriya - was again seen in a de-glam look.
-
She has an interesting line up of films which include Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.
-
In Bala, which released on November 7, Bhumi plays a dark-skinned small-town girl who struggles with society's wrath over her complexion. "My character is a dark-skinned but extremely beautiful girl. She is very confident, she is everything, and she is perfect. But people around make her feel like she is just not complete because of the lack of awareness that our country has," said the 30-year-old actor in a chat with ANI.
Bhumi Pednekar, who made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, completed four years in the industry on February 27, 2019. As her latest film, Bala, hit theatres on November 7, here's taking a look at Bhumi's journey to fame. (All photos/Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram account)
